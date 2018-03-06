BrewDog's 'Pink IPA' For Women Is Dividing Public Opinion

BrewDog has launched ‘Pink IPA’ to highlight the gender pay gap and sexist marketing ahead of International Women’s Day, but not everyone approves of the product. The beer is a special edition of the traditionally blue Punk IPA and has been “satirically dubbed” ‘beer for girls’ by the brewer. BrewDog said the pink colour pokes fun at “lazy marketing efforts targeting the female market”. The beer, which is on sale in the UK, South Korea, Ireland, Germany, USA and The Netherlands, will be served 20% cheaper in BrewDog bars to those who identify as women. In addition, for the next four weeks the company will be donating 20% of its proceeds from bottled Pink IPA and Punk IPA to causes that fight against gender inequality. However, some have suggested the well-intentioned launch has missed the mark, saying “ironic sexist branding still looks like sexist branding”.

Brew Dog

The beer maker’s donations will go to causes that address current gender disparities and also seek to boost the number of young girls interested in a future in STEM industries. Proceeds will be going to:

:: The Women’s Engineering Society (WES) - a charity and a professional network of women engineers, scientists and technologists that inspire and support girls and women to achieve their potential.

:: 9to5 - a national membership organisation of working women in the US dedicated to putting working women’s issues on the public agenda. Commenting on the launch, Sarah Warman, BrewDog’s global head of marketing, said “not enough action is being taken to tackle inequality”. “Sexism in the beer industry is rife. We can no longer ignore that its existence prevents plenty of incredible women joining our eclectic and exciting industry. There is a long history of products that pander and patronise through harmful, sexist stereotypes and vulgar imagery, and we’re rallying to put an end to this nonsense. The love of beer is not gendered. Beer is universal. Beer is for everyone,” she added. A Women’s Equality Party spokesperson welcomed the launch of the product. “BrewDog is right to highlight the injustice in women being paid less than men, and we welcome campaigns that draw attention to this issue and the sexist marketing of products to women,” they told HuffPost UK. “BrewDog could, of course, make a further contribution to tackling this injustice by being more transparent about its own pay gap, setting out how it intends to close it, and lobbying for changes to policies like childcare and flexible working that can make a real difference to women’s economic opportunities.” But many others on Twitter have said the campaign misses the mark, with some accusing BrewDog of perpetuating the very sexism it wished to highlight.

FFS, this whole article is about how they haven't gone down the lazy route of marketing for women. But you've called it "Pink IPA" so that kind of ruins that point. Just donate proceeds from the normal range rather than thinking females need something to be pink to buy it. https://t.co/4zxD8GRrk6 — Sarah Mullen (@sarahwylie1) March 6, 2018

All the good intentions behind Brewdog's Pink IPA mean very little once they actually put the product out there. Make the charitable donations, make drinks cheaper for women, do all that. But ironic sexist branding still looks like normal sexist branding. — Robert Perry is often called Pez (@pez_sez) March 6, 2018

@BrewDog this has the right motivations but the wrong execution. You have lots of supportive shareholders who are female scientists & engineers. They could have been involved, collaborated and a simple engagement with those supporters could have given you a much stronger campaign — Dr Heather Doran (@hapsci) March 6, 2018

The Brewdog Pink IPA thing is a boardroom idea that should have stayed in the boardroom. It might work with a group of friends/acolytes who "really" know that you aren't sexist dipshits, but outside of that circle... nah. — Tom Hogg (@EdinJag) March 6, 2018

Whether the irony behind the pink packaging has come across or not, some have pointed out the launch has still got people talking about sexist marketing, which is what BrewDog wanted.

So many people have failed to grasp the @BrewDog Pink IPA campaign. The fact it’s pink & “beer for girls” is part of the piss take.



They even state: “Satirically dubbed Beer for Girls”.



Being pink is what they’re trying to point out. Pink IPA is everywhere. It’s worked. — Adam C. (@adamecurry) March 6, 2018