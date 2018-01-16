Speaking to the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday morning, Tusk said the UK could have a “change of heart”.

Britain can still change its mind about Brexit and remain in the EU, European Council President Donald Tusk has said.

Unless there is a change of heart among our British friends, #Brexit will become a reality – with all its negative consequences - March next year. We, here on the continent, haven’t had a change of heart. Our hearts are still open for you.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, added: “I hope that these comments by my colleague, Donald Tusk, are not ignored in London.”

The intervention by the two top EU leaders came after Nigel Farage last week said he could support a second referendum. The former Ukip leader said another vote might be needed in order to secure the Brexit.

In an interview with The Observer, Farage said he was worried Brexiteers could “lose the historic victory” they won in 2016 as “The Remain side are making all the running”.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator joked to MEPs this morning: “I don’t know what he put in the coffee or the tea of Nigel Farage because he comes out of this meeting and backs a second referendum.”

Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly refused to rule out supporting a second referendum. However Labour currently is not “calling” for one.

And Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has urged Labour MPs to stop thinking how to “rub out” Brexit and instead focus on how to get the best deal for Britain outside the EU.

Speaking to the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Monday night, Starmer said that a second EU referendum couldn’t be held until 2021 at the earliest and even then would face “obvious” practical problems.

Theresa May has said holding a second referendum would be “betraying the British people”.

There is also little support for a second vote even among pro-Remain Tory MPs.

Nicky Morgan told the BBC on Sunday she did not think it would, or should, happen.

“The June 2016 referendum was so divisive and I think we are still dealing with the fallout from that that actually having a second referendum would not help to heal the divisions in this country that have highlighted by the referendum,” she said.

“I think it’s right that the government does now focus on delivering the best possible deal as we exit the EU and I do accept that we are going to be leaving the European Union. Not something I campaigned for but I think it’s better we now make sure we have the best possible deal.”