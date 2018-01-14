Jeremy Corbyn Refuses To Rule Out Supporting Second EU Referendum

Will @jeremycorbyn and @UKLabour ever call for a second EU referendum on the Brexit deal? #Peston pic.twitter.com/bxCl5PcM72

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to rule out backing a second referendum on EU membership.

The Labour leader said on Sunday morning the party was “not supporting or calling for a second referendum”.

“What we have called for is a meaningful vote in parliament and that is the one area I think parliament has asserted itself in the vote before Christmas,” he said.

Pressed on ITV’s Peston on Sunday programme whether that meant Labour would “never support a second referendum” in the future, Corbyn avoided the question. “We are not calling for one either,” he replied.

Corbyn also risked further angering Labour backbenchers who want the UK to remain in the single market by repeating the claim that “leaving the EU means you leave the single market”.

Labour MP Chuka Umunna told Sky News shortly after Corbyn’s comment: “In terms of the notion you have to be in the EU to be part of the single market, that is not correct.

“Noway, Lichtenstein and Iceland fully participate in the single market but they are not members of the EU. There is no reason why the UK, if we leave, should not have that kind of relationship.”

Chris Leslie, a former shadow chancellor, was also unimpressed with Corbyn.