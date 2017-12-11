The Great Brexit Reality Check

For the Prime Minister and the Brexiteers the Brexit process has been like a voyage of discovery that starts in fantasy land, invariably involves a lot of bluster and posturing along the way, but always seems to lead inexorably to the same destination: capitulation.

The bluster always comes first. The government and their Brexiteer cheerleaders in the media are predictably outraged and disgusted by the EU’s completely unacceptable demands. ‘Who do these faceless Eurocrats think they are, coming over here, telling us that we can’t have our cake and eat it?’, they harrumph, before wrapping themselves in bunting and chanting about how they’re going to ‘take back control’.

Next up is the posturing. ‘Right, we’ll show those cheeky blighters who’s boss’, they mutter. ‘I know, let’s put down some red lines: sequenced negotiations? No chance - that’ll be ‘the row of the summer’; Single Market and Customs Union? Nope - we’ll be having a clean Brexit, thanks very much; divorce bill? Hah, they can “go whistle” for that; ECJ jurisdiction? Over our dead bodies!’

But then they watch in horror as the red lines go up in smoke the moment they come into contact with reality, and capitulation promptly ensues. The row of the summer lasted until about lunch time on day one. Clean Brexit has been replaced by full regulatory alignment, go whistle has become £40 billion, and ECJ jurisdiction on citizens’ rights will continue until 2029.

We should all welcome the fact that market access and trade talks can now begin. But just think how much more quickly we could have arrived at this point. All that bluster, posturing and tub-thumping has been deeply counter-productive, damaging and futile. Imagine what could have been achieved if the Prime Minister had resisted the jingoism of the Brextremists, right from the start, and instead based her approach to engaging with the EU on common sense and realpolitik.

Mrs May’s decision to base her entire negotiating strategy on a set of unachievable red lines has not only left her discredited in the eyes of the EU, it has also left her dangerously exposed at home. The now familiar pattern of over-promising and under-delivering produces the worst of all worlds, as it leaves her looking weak in the eyes of her Brexiteers, and naive in the eyes of her Remainers.

The document that details the terms of the agreement on sufficient progress that was announced in Brussels on Friday is the ultimate illustration of the way in which the British government has been forced to concede, fudge and capitulate, as set against the red lines that have been established by Theresa May, since she became Prime Minister.

First, on the role of the ECJ. In her Lancaster House speech in January the Prime Minister unequivocally declared that we would:

“Take back control of our laws and bring to an end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Britain ... And those laws will be interpreted by judges not in Luxembourg but in courts across this country”.

But Friday’s sufficient progress report states that:

“The use of Union law concepts in the citizens’ rights Part of the Withdrawal Agreement is to be interpreted in line with the case law of of the Court of Justice of the European Union by the specified date”.

Second, on the Single Market and the Customs Union. At Lancaster House she said:

“I want to be clear. What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the Single Market.”

And:

“That means I do not want Britain to be part of the Common Commercial Policy and I do not want us to be bound by the Common External Tariff. These are the elements of the Customs Union that prevent us from striking our own comprehensive trade agreements with other countries.”

But the section of the sufficient progress report which deals with the Irish / Northern Irish border issue states that:

“In the absence of agreed solutions, the United Kingdom will maintain full alignment with those rules of the Single Market and the Customs Union which, now or in the future, support North-South co-operation, the all-island economy and the protection of the 1998 Agreement.”

Third, on settling the financial accounts. At Lancaster House she said:

“And because we will no longer be members of the Single Market, we will not be required to contribute huge sums to the EU budget.”

But the sufficient progress report states that:

“The UK will contribute to, and participate in, the implementation of the Union annual budgets for the years 2019 and 2020 as if it had remained in the Union.. The UK will remain liable for its share of the Union’s contingent liabilities as established at the date of withdrawal.”

I could go on, but I think you get the picture.