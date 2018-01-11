Brexit Department Hires New Staff - But Knowledge Of EU Is Not A Requirement

The government’s Brexit department is hiring a glut of new staff - but has come under fire for failing to include knowledge of the EU in its job specifications.

The Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) wants to recruit a team of policy advisers, a senior internal communications officer and an executive assistant.

Also advertised is a deputy director position within the EU Exit section of the Government Digital Service, a branch of the Cabinet Office.

According to the job descriptions, hopefuls do not need any previous experience or knowledge of the EU or to speak other languages - but the department says it would “welcome applications from candidates with a background in management consultancy”.

According to a report released late last year, civil servants are quitting DExEU four times faster than the average rate and are the most over-worked in government.

As of December, 140 key roles remained unfilled as the UK prepared to enter crucial second-stage negotiations with EU chiefs.