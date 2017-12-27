Brexit Department Staff Are Most Over-Worked In Government, Survey Reveals

Staff working on Brexit are more over-worked and under-resourced than in any other government department, a survey has revealed.

The Civil Service People Survey shows the Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU) has the lowest satisfaction ratings for “resources and workload” and third lowest for “pay and benefits” out of 18 government teams.

It scored just 61%, with the Department for International Trade (DIT) and Home Office both receiving the second lowest score of 66%.

Brexit secretary David Davis admitted staffing issues were a challenge at a Commons committee in early December, when MPs quizzed him on the absence of 58 impact assessments on various economic sectors.

“The usefulness of such a detailed impact assessment is near zero … given how we were stretching our resources,” the cabinet minister said.

The National Audit Office also reported that churn - or staff turnover - at DExEU is running at 9% a quarter.

The civil service average is 9% a year - prompting concerns about the department’s ability to build up a long-term bank of institutional knowledge and memory.