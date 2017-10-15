British farmers would grow more food domestically if the UK left the European Union without a trade deal and fresh tariffs added to imported produce, a Government minister has said.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling was quizzed about a claim by Sainsbury’s chairman David Tyler, who told the Sunday Times that a ‘no deal Brexit’ could result in an average 22% tariff on all EU food bought by British retailers.

But Grayling, appearing on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, dismissed the fears, suggesting instead Britain would be “grow more here and buy more from around the world”. The hike in costs would come from ending tariff-free trade with the EU and reverting to World Trade Organisation rules, which would see the UK hit with tariffs straightaway of up to 40% on some beef and dairy products. Around 70% of the food the UK imports comes from the EU. While the National Farmers Union has welcomed the prospect of the UK being more self-sufficient, it has warned the food cupboard would be bear within seven months under a ‘cliff-edge’ Brexit. In the interview, Marr asked about a ‘no deal’ Brexit, which some eurosceptics have recently suggested would not be the catastrophe critics claim.