Francois Lenoir / Reuters British politicians including member of MEP, Steven Woolfe, Digby Jones, chairman of Labour Leave John Mills, and co-chairman of Leave Means Leave John Longworth pose with an hamper with British products as they arrive for a meeting with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Brexit campaigners have been mocked for an attempt to show Britain can thrive outside the European Union after they presented the bloc’s top negotiator with a hamper of ‘British’ goods that have a distinctly European flavour. A delegation led by independent MEP and ex-Ukiper Steven Woolfe today met Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, and gave him the special gift so the EU could “fully grasp the powerful commercial position Britain occupies globally”. The hamper included Cheddar cheese, English sparkling wine and Shakespeare plays in a show of British strength designed to demonstrate the UK should not be underestimated. The group, which also included former CBI boss Lord Digby Jones, Labour Leave chairman John Mills and former British Chamber of Commerce chief John Longworth, also contained a jar of Marmite, a biography of Winston Churchill and Hendrick’s gin. Woolfe showcased the straw-lined offering on social media.

And the Brexit Four posed for pictures in Brussels with their wares on display.

But, as the pro-EU Open Britain group among many others pointed out, its contents were perhaps not the best choices.

Marmite and PG Tips are brands owned by the Anglo-Dutch company Unilever, which has expressed misgivings about Brexit and expressed concern about the impact on its business. The firm warned recently it was delaying whether to keep its headquarters in the UK – rather than the Netherlands - because of the “political turbulence” caused by Brexit. Hendrick’s gin is made by William Grant & Sons, which warned that sales had slumped in some markets because of “exchange rate changes since the referendum”. Some also pointed out there were few products from Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland ... ... and that the products were made with Spanish oranges, had been invented abroad or inspired by Europe and beyond.

Marmite invented by German

Tea - grown in India

Winston Churchill - half American - believer in a federal Europe

Shakespeare - sourced plays from European texts

Piccalili - English interpretation of Indian chutney

Steve Woolfe - grandson of immigrants

Barnier’s advisor Stefaan De Rynck suggested the basket was welcomed, but pointed out some other European connections.

Twitter lapped it up.

There were suggestions of other products more British products that should have made the cut.

And, as is increasingly common, there was a pararrel between a farcical political episode and a scene from The Office (US or otherwise).

