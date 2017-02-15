Record levels of hate crime were reported by three-quarters of police forces across the UK in the aftermath of last year’s EU referendum, new analysis has shown. In some areas of England and Wales the number of incidents jumped by more than 50%, while in Dorset hate crime reports were up 100%.

Reuters Studio A Polish cultural centre was damaged with offensive graffiti just one week after the Brexit vote

A human rights organisation has said the UK should prepare for the possibility of further spikes in offences once the Brexit process has begun. The figures, compiled by the Press Association, provide the first complete picture of hate crime recorded by police in England and Wales following the referendum on June 23. They show that in the three months ending September 2016: 33 out of 44 forces recorded the highest quarterly number of hate crimes since comparable records began in April 2012

Three forces each recorded more than 1,000 hate crimes: the Metropolitan Police (3,356), Greater Manchester (1,033) and West Yorkshire (1,013)

Only four forces reported a decrease on the previous three months The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said the findings suggested a small number of people used the Brexit vote “to legitimise inexcusable racism and prejudice”, while the charity Victim Support said that more needed to be done to encourage victims to come forward.

Reuters Studio Last year's vote sparked a huge rise in hate crime in some areas, figures show