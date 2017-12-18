Brexit Hit To UK Economy Could Be £350m A Week Leavers Promised To Claw Back

New research has revealed Brexit could end up costing the UK economy £350m a week - the same amount Leave campaigners promised the country would get back after exiting the EU.

The in-depth study by the Financial Times examines a range of economic estimates and predictions, including the value of Britain’s output, which is now around 0.9 per cent lower than was possible if the country had voted Remain.

Economists say it equates to almost exactly £350m a week lost to the British economy - the same figure emblazoned on the Vote Leave battle bus during the referendum campaign, judged to be a key deciding factor for many voters.

Eloise Todd, CEO of anti-Brexit organisation Best for Britain, said foreign secretary and prominent Leave campaigner Boris Johnson had been proved “a total, complete and utter liar”.