Brexit Is Already Costing You Hundreds More Every Year, Experts Say

egal via Getty Images

Brexit is already costing families hundreds more every year, according to experts. A Centre for Economic Performance (CEP) report has analysed how the referendum vote has impacted inflation, wages and living standards ahead of the autumn budget on Wednesday. It shows UK households are already paying a high economic price and that Brexit is costing the average household £7.74 per week through higher prices – equivalent to £404 a year. Higher inflation has also reduced the growth of real wages - and the impact of price increases is equivalent to a £448 cut in annual pay for the average worker. Report co-author Dr Holger Breinlich, of the University of Nottingham, said: “Our findings show that the Leave vote has led to a sharp increase in inflation. At a time of growing disenchantment with austerity, this is clearly unwelcome news for living standards across the UK.”

PA Archive/PA Images Shopping is costing families more post-Brexit, experts say.

According to the data gathered, households at all income levels and in all UK regions have been affected. The costs have been evenly shared across the income distribution, but not across regions, with the rise in inflation lowest for households in London, while Scotland, Wales and especially Northern Ireland have been worst hit. The largest inflationary effects are for product groups with high import shares, including bread and cereals; milk, cheese and eggs; coffee, tea and cocoa; beer; wine; furniture and furnishings and jewellery, clocks and watches. The report concludes the referendum result was “an unanticipated shock to the UK economy that increased uncertainty and reduced the expected future openness of the UK to trade, investment and immigration with the EU”. Labour MP Chuka Umunna, a supporter of the Open Britain campaign against hard Brexit, said: “Working families across Britain are already feeling the effects of the Brexit squeeze. The collapse in the value of the pound after the referendum has increased inflation and caused the price of vital goods to soar ahead of wage growth. And we have seen growth slow, car sales fall, and companies already begin to move jobs out of the UK.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Chuka Umunna said nobody "voted to be worse off".

“Brexit is making people worse off right now. Leave campaigners and government ministers have repeatedly promised that Britain will not be left worse off by leaving the European Union, but families are feeling the pinch now – imagine how much worse it will be if Britain undergoes the hard and destructive Brexit ministers are aiming for.” Umunna added that those who voted Leave did not “vote to be worse” off. “The British public have a right to look at the new facts that are emerging and keep an open mind about whether this is really the best option for our country,” he said. Dr Dennis Novy of the University of Warwick, who also contributed to the report, said the research was not a Brexit forecast. He added: “It is about the costs of Brexit that have already materialised. Households all across the country are hit by higher inflation – without matching pay rises. The increase in inflation can be directly traced back to last year’s referendum when the sterling exchange rate dropped sharply.”

PA Archive/PA Images BEIS select committee chair Rachel Reeves says the UK's aerospace industry is also facing extra costs.