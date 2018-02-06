Fresh Brexit Row As Jacob Rees-Mogg Warns EU's 'Punishment Plan' Is Unacceptable

Jacob Rees-Mogg has issued another Brexit warning to Theresa May after claims the EU wants the power to issue instant punishments to the UK during any transition period.

The Guardian revealed tonight Brussels is looking to bypass the European Court of Justice (ECJ) if it believes the UK has breached EU law during the transition period.

Avoiding the lengthy ECJ process could see the UK hit with penalising trade tariffs, the introduction of lengthy customs checks at borders and even the grounding of European-bound flights from Britain in an instant.

Emerging from a meeting of Brexit-hardliners this evening, Rees-Mogg hit out at the plan, saying if the UK is forced to accept the jurisdiction of the ECJ during the transition period, the EU must also follow the Courts processes and rules.

“It’s not something we could accept,” said Rees-Mogg.

His warning comes less than a day before May is due to chair the first of two ‘Brexit War Cabinets’ with leading members of her Government.

The meetings, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, are expected to focus on the UK’s future customs arrangement with the EU.