HuffPost

You can sign up for this briefing by clicking here, and you’ll receive it straight to your inbox every Thursday afternoon. If you like what you read, make sure you subscribe to our Commons People podcast here for even more analysis about what goes on in Westminster. 1) The Great Repeal Bill Could Lead To A Great Parliament Showdown.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Brexit Secretary David Davis would get much greater power under the Repeal Bill.

The Government’s much anticipated Repeal Bill was published today (the ‘Great’ has been dropped due to austerity - or parliamentary rules). The repeal in question applies to the 1972 European Communities Act, which took the UK into Europe when Ted Heath was Prime Minister. Taking that particular Act off the statute books is not particularly controversial, but the other parts of the Repeal Bill will dial up Theresa May’s headache another couple of notches. The Government plans to copy and paste all European law into UK law in order to ensure legal continuity immediately after Brexit. However, due to the sheer number of laws to be transferred, the Government is proposing giving itself extra powers to make changes without consulting MPs. This measure - known as Henry VIII powers - is one of the many aspects of the Bill which Labour is uncomfortable with. Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has already said he will lead a vote against the Bill in the Commons, and with Labour needing to win over just 7 Tories to inflict defeat upon the Government, May spend a large chunk of the summer focusing on appeasing those saboteurs she set out to crush in the General Election. 2) Someone Needs To Remind Boris Johnson He’s Foreign Secretary

In a charity football match in 2006, Boris Johnson ran headfirst into a retired German footballer in an apparent attempt to win the ball. His skill at engaging with our European neighbours, have, if anything, become more inelegant since. In the Commons this week the Foreign Secretary decided to throw away the Government line that it was indeed preparing for leaving the EU on World Trade Organisation terms. “There is no plan for no deal, because we’re going to get a great deal,” Johnson announced. That provoked a slapdown from Downing Street, with the PM’s spokesman saying: “I’ve repeatedly said that contingency planning is taking place for a range of scenarios.” I t also goes directly against what a senior member of the Brexit department told ma last week, that planning is taking place and there are actually concerns that work will be misinterpreted as the Government favouring no deal as opposed to preparing for all outcomes. It wasn’t just the ‘no deal’ line from Johnson that caused a commotion. He also said the EU can “go whistle” if it demands “extortionate” sums in a Brexit divorce bill. “I am not hearing any whistling, just a clock ticking,” the EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier quipped at a press conference in response. While Johnson’s comments may generate laughter in the Commons, it is hardly the language of a diplomat - and that, after all, is what Boris Johnson is supposed to be. The patience of Tory backbenchers is already wearing thin when it comes to Johnson, and a CCHQ staffer told me in the immediate aftermath of the election many in head office were less than impressed with his behaviour. 3) Jeremy Corbyn Is Trolling Theresa May Over Her Election Campaign Warnings

OLIVIER HOSLET via Getty Images

Do you remember during the election when Theresa May warned that if she lost just six seats then Jeremy Corbyn would be negotiating Brexit? It seems the Labour leader is holding her to her word. Corbyn popped across to Brussels on Thursday to meet with Michel Barnier. The meeting lasted around two hours, and Corbyn was joined by Diane Abbott and Kier Starmer as he tried to demonstrate he was a Prime Minister-in-waiting should the Tories government collapse. For some reason, Corbyn presented Barnier with a personalised Arsenal shirt (which this Spurs fan considers the most offensive gift imaginable), while the Frenchman responded by handing over a vintage poster of the Savoie region. On the substantive issue of Brexit, Corbyn said after the meeting he had repeated his unilateral offer on EU citizens rights, and that he wanted a Brexit that would protect jobs. A few months ago the thought of Corbyn and Barnier meeting for a chat about Brexit would have been fanciful bordering on the comedic. Now, it is simply prudence. But while Corbyn and his top team may be all smiles during a jolly to Europe, back at home the issue of what Labour’s actual position is on Brexit continues to vex and perplex pundits. Determined not to make it easy for Corbyn to pretend he is anti-Brexit on one hand whilst backing the Tories desire to leave the Single Market and customs union on the other is Chuka Umunna. He is the co-chair of a new All Party Parliamentary Group designed to thwart a Hard Brexit, and in an interview with me this week explained why the UK must stay in the Single Market. He also had a pop at Emily Thornberry for accusing him of “virtue signalling” with his recent Brexit amendment that provoked frontbench sackings. 4) Again, I Don’t Remember Cancer Treatments Being Under Threat On The Side Of Boris’s Bus.

matejmo via Getty Images