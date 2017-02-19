Lords Will Defeat The Government Over Brexit, Mandelson Warns

Theresa May is set for a fresh battle over Brexit this week as Lord Mandelson confirmed peers are primed to defeat the Government on two key measures.

The former Labour Cabinet Minister today called on his House of Lords colleagues not to “throw in the towel” over Brexit, and predicted the Government could lose votes on the rights of EU citizens to stay in the UK and giving Parliament a meaningful vote on the negotiation.

Both measures were defeated by May when the Brexit Bill was put before Parliament last week, but the Lords – where the Tories do not have a majority – is set to bring the amendments back to life.

When asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show if it was possible the Government could lose the votes on the amendments, and therefore see the Bill return to the Commons for yet more debate, Lord Mandelson said: “I think it is, I think there’s a strong body of opinion across party and across the independent peers as well that both these issues are very serious.”

He added: “But of course when it comes to EU citizens the British government is not negotiating with itself, and there will be people amongst the member states who say ‘no, we don’t want to take this issue away, we’ll take it later away during the course of negotiation’ because it’s as much a negotiating gambit for them as it is for Britain.”