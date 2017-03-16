The UK is set to start the process of leaving the EU by the end of the month, and the Government wants to be seen to be doing everything to reassure the country that Brexit will be just fine.
But Theresa May’s launch of her ‘Plan For Britain’ got off to an ominous start.
The new slogan was spotted on social media by eagle-eyed Twitter users, but a tweet on the Prime Minister’s official feed was swiftly deleted.
A YouTube clip of the PM talking through her vision of a harmonious UK “going global” remains on the site (see above).
However, a link to a corresponding government website appeared to be faulty, and instead of outlining a bright future, offered this harbinger of doom:
‘www.planforbritain.gov.uk page isn’t working’
Suffice to say, the irony was duly noted:
Some were having better luck:
The botched launch follows a day where eyebrows were raised over the Tory government’s Brexit planning:
Brexit Secretary David Davis’s remarks to a committee of MPs, prized out of him by chairman Hilary Benn and others, exposed just how little real work has yet been done on the UK’s preparations for quitting the EU.
Davis stunned MPs when he admitted that no economic assessment had been made of a ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario. This clip from the grilling sums it up.