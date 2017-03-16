The UK is set to start the process of leaving the EU by the end of the month, and the Government wants to be seen to be doing everything to reassure the country that Brexit will be just fine.

But Theresa May’s launch of her ‘Plan For Britain’ got off to an ominous start.

The new slogan was spotted on social media by eagle-eyed Twitter users, but a tweet on the Prime Minister’s official feed was swiftly deleted.