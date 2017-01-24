LATEST: Government loses ruling 8 - 3. Britain’s most senior judges will this morning decide whether the Government must allow Parliament a vote to approve legislation to trigger Article 50. The landmark ruling on the technicalities of UK’s exit from the European Union is due at 9:30 am. Theresa May believes she has the power to start the formal Brexit process herself using “prerogative powers”, held by the Monarch and Government ministers which do not require consent from Parliament.

STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images Theresa May (C) holds a regional Cabinet meeting in Runcorn, north west England on January 23.

It follows a legal challenge by the Government after a landmark High Court ruling in November that the Prime Minister did not have the authority to launch Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty without consulting MPs and peers. In an unprecedented move, all 11 Supreme Court justices sat as a panel to hear the appeal. If it rules in favour of the Government, May has stated she intends to trigger Article 50 by the end of March. If it upholds the High Court judgment, Parliament will debate and vote on invoking the measure. The Government wants to stick to its current deadline for starting the process and, if it loses the appeal, is expected to swiftly publish a Bill.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire A man waves a flag outside the Supreme Court in London.

Although is highly unlikely to lose the vote, the progress of the legislation through Parliament could be frustrated. Labour has said it will table amendments demanding an early “meaningful” vote on the divorce settlement agreed between the UK and EU leaders. It is calling for Britain’s exit package to be renegotiated with Brussels if MPs reject the deal. The Opposition will also call for a full Brexit plan to be set out in Parliament as well as regular progress updates. The SNP has said its 54 MPs will vote against the plans if they reach the Commons and the Lib Dems will oppose the move unless the PM promises a second referendum.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire Gina Miller, the lead claimant in the case.