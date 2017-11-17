Brexit threatens Britain’s security unless it wakes up to the fact it must make concrete demands in the negotiations and stop assuming “good intentions” will suffice, experts have warned. Though both Britain and the EU have emphasised they want to continue cooperating closely, a report by The UK in a Changing Europe warns that the matter is so “fiendishly difficult” that a new “cliff edge” on the issue looms unless Britain is cleared about what it wants. “There is a danger that, unless the British Government acts quickly to define more clearly what it wants and how it might achieve it, another Brexit cliff edge - in security - might be on the horizon,” Professor Anand Menon, King’s College London academic and director of the Brexit-focused research body, said.

PA Archive/PA Images

Britain has been accused of using security, one of its stronger suits in the negotiations, as a bargaining chip to ensure it gets a better economic deal. Menon added: “This is fiendishly complex. When negotiations are likely to involve constitutional issues, disagreements over the role of the ECJ and trade-offs from both sides, good intentions are not enough. “Despite a shared desire to cooperate closely in future, nothing can be taken for granted.” The UK in a Changing Europe report, published on Friday, argues British negotiators have failed to lay out specific enough demands on issues such as the European Arrest Warrant (EAW), participation in Europol and intelligence sharing between police forces and could lose out amid trade-offs. It warns that any deal on the EAW would likely take years to negotiate and, while nations like Iceland and Norway have negotiated their own deals, the end result for Britain would likely be some EU countries wouldn’t surrender their nationals to the UK.