Brexit Talks Set For Two More Months Of Stalemate, EU Chief Reveals

Brexit talks could stall for a further two months the EU revealed today, undermining Theresa May’s claim she had moved the negotiations forward.

European Council President Donald Tusk announced this afternoon he hoped the preliminary stage of the talks would be completed by December.

The original timetable planned for the negotiations on citizens’ rights, the financial settlement and the Northern Ireland border to reach “sufficient progress” by the end of the October round of talks, taking place this week.

May claimed on Monday afternoon her speech in Florence had helped move the talks on, but speaking 24 hours later Tusk delivered a sobering assessment of the state of the negotiations.

He also addressed the Government’s publication of two white papers on trade and customs that set out what would happen if no deal between the UK and the EU was struck.