UK Could Lose Free Trade Deals With 65 Countries After Brexit, Admits UK's Top Negotiator

Yet despite a tweet from former Trade Minister Lord Price claiming deals had already been struck, Fox was forced to admit nothing had been signed, and was merely “hopeful” agreements would be reached by March 2019.

Appearing before the International Trade Select Committee this morning, Fox said the UK had conducted “initial discussions” with the 65 countries to continue trading on the same terms after Brexit.

Liam Fox admitted today the UK has not signed deals to continue free trade with countries who already have agreements with EU - meaning even more tariffs could go up after Brexit.

Ed we won’t only have WTO in event of no EU Trade deal. We will roll over the 60 odd other deals we are party to currently.

You won’t - they expire at same time - unless re negotiated on a case by case basis

Fox’s chief negotiator Crawford Falconer warned MPs that even agreements struck in principle could be tossed aside as countries seek to improve trade deals.

Under a grilling from Labour MP Chris Leslie, Fox said he has “not had any indication from any of trading partners in those countries” that they did not want to continue trading with the UK on the same terms as they do currently.

When pushed on whether anything had been signed to guarantee that, Fox said: “Well we haven’t got agreement with them but they’ve agreed with the process.”

Fox said the text of the current EU trade deals would be used as the basis for any agreement, adding: “We have had initial discussions with them and we are now beginning to get more granular with the most important ones of them and as we go through the process we will get closer to agreements.

“When we’ve got the agreements with the biggest we will work our way through the others. Hopefully finishing them all by the time we leave the EU.”

Falconer, who was appearing alongside Fox, added: “They have agreed that that’s what they intend to do.

“All I would say is I’ve been around negotiations a lot and what people say today sometimes changes tomorrow.”

If the UK does not secure a carry-over of the EU’s deals after Brexit, it will find World Trade Organisation tariffs applied on trade with countries such as South Korea and Israel.