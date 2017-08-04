More people than ever before are set to descend on Brighton for the city’s annual Pride celebrations this weekend.
This year’s festival, themed Summer of Love, is expected to attract around 300,000 visitors.
Festivities will commence on Friday 4 August and run over the whole weekend.
This year marks 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality.
What’s going on for Brighton Pride?
Brighton’s Preston Park will feature a main stage, as well as a variety of tents.
Main stage acts will include the likes of Pet Shop Boys and Years and Years.
Brighton’s Victoria Gardens and the Old Steine become The Pride Pleasure Gardens for the weekend, with plenty of performances taking place.
There will be a Pride fireworks display on Sunday 9.30pm.
The Brighton Pride Parade is perhaps the highlight of the whole weekend.
It begins at 11am on Saturday 5 August at Hove Lawns and travels through the city centre.
Participants in the past have included representatives from political parties and faith groups, the NHS, Brighton Housing Trust, Sussex Police, Sussex Fire services, the Girl Guides, Scouts and trade unions.
What about events for families?
The One Family Diversity Area has been set up as a safe, alcohol-free zone at the centre of festivities, with plenty of activities put on.
Children 10 years and under are free (but will still require a ticket), youth family members (11-18 years) are eligible for a discounted £7.50 ticket. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult who’s over 21 at all times.
Click here for more information.
How do I get tickets to Brighton Pride?
All the information you need on tickets is available at the Brighton Pride website.
However, there has been very high demand for tickets this year, do you can also purchase them from their secondary shop here.
Tickets for events at Pride Pleasure Gardens and Official Pride Parties are available online here. If marked ‘sold out’ there will be some on the door.