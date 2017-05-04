This Small And Simple Act Can Make A Huge Difference To Your Health

Spending another night on the sofa? You’re not the only one. When you become accustomed to a sedentary lifestyle (or just hibernating from the British weather) it can feel like an uphill battle to keep fit.

Especially when we’re constantly being told that the eight hours spent spent at our desks isn’t helping matters either.

But now a new study has revealed that it only takes as little as ten minutes of physical activity per day to make a difference to your health, regardless of how much time you spend sitting on your bottom the rest of the time.