The leader of Britain First, the Far Right group, has issued an extraordinary threat of a “day of reckoning” for his enemies, in his first public appearance since coming out of jail.

Paul Golding has only been out of a prison for a week, having been jailed in December for breaching a court order not to enter a mosque.

In the video, Golding says his time in Pentonville Prison made him “more bitter” and he threatens “journalists and politicians” who have committed “crimes against our nation”.

Campaign group Hope Not Hate, which fights the Far Right in Britain, warned the video was a “chilling threat” from a group that was already “volatile”.

Wearing a suit and standing before a black backdrop, Golding says his stint behind bars left him “even more angry, more determined and more bitter at the scum and criminals ruining my country than ever before”.