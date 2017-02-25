Despite having a Facebook following of 1.6 million it appears outside in the real world away from paid promotion and exploiting the memory of Lee Rigby, Britain First is still far, far from even a minor force in UK politics.
Despite months of promotion the far-right group’s much-hyped Telford march had to be postponed by an hour until more “patriots” arrived.
In the end it drew a grand total of approximately 87, according to campaign group Hope not Hate.
It wasn’t for lack of trying - they marked the rallying point with flags...
There were many, many flags...
And music...
And of course they had the big guns, leader Paul Golding and his deputy Jayda Fransen, there...
They even had a convincing Donald Trump lookalike...
Yet despite all this only a small crowd gathered to “protest grooming gangs” and, according to the Shropshire Star, listen to deputy leader Fransen say Muslims should “go back to the desert where they belong and take their backwards ideology with them”.
Adding to the group’s woes, an anti-Semitic an Islamophobic Polish priest due to speak at the event was detained at Stansted airport.
Jacek Miedlar, 28, has been described as a “fanatical hate preacher” by anti-racism campaigners in Poland and has been suspended by his local Catholic church.
On Twitter, Fransen described Miedlar as a “Polish patriot”.
The march attracted a heavy police presence as well as a counter-march by anti-fascists, one of whom threw a brick at the marchers.
No one was seriously injured and a man was arrested, a witness told The Huffington Post UK.
The Telford march follows is the latest in a long succession of poorly-attended events organised by the group.
Last year’s “big London rally” held right in the heartland of their main base of support (1% of the Mayoral election vote), drew a crowd of 21.
This has not dampened their rhetoric though - Paul Golding issued an extraordinary threat of a “day of reckoning” for his enemies, in his first public appearance since coming out of jail last month.
Golding had only been out of a prison for a week, having been jailed in December for breaching a court order not to enter a mosque.
In the video, Golding says his time in Pentonville Prison made him “more bitter” and he threatens “journalists and politicians” who have committed “crimes against our nation”.
Hope Not Hate, which fights the Far Right in Britain, warned the video was a “chilling threat” from a group that was already “volatile”.