Britain First appears to be outraged that Blind Date is to feature all-LGBT contestants to mark London’s Pride parade on Saturday.
In a Facebook post the far-right group suggest the move has more to do with political correctness than the fact LGBT dating is just as valid as any other.
But the post jars awkwardly with the numerous occasions the group has apparently been outraged by the treatment of gay men at the hands of the so-called Islamic State.
Additionally, despite being hosted on the website of deputy leader, Jayda Fransen, the article is a word-for-word plagiarism of a piece that originally appeared in The Sun.
Britain First’s supporters seem equally uneasy with the special edition of the show.
Fortunately the comment section is also filled with people with slightly more reasonable views and a sense of humour.
Britain First’s hypocrisy is also reflected in other areas - they often “invade” halal butchers but have never been known to make a stand for any other forms of animal cruelty and their opposition to sex offenders appears to be solely directed at Muslim perpetrators.