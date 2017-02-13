The revelation comes from an exclusive interview with Ciaran Martin, chief executive of the newly-created National Cyber Security Centre that appeared in The Sunday Times.

Britain’s national security was threatened 188 times by cyber attacks in just the last three months.

Of these hundreds of attacks, the NCSC were investigating both Russian and Chinese state-sponsored hackers.

Mr Martin revealed that these attacks ranged across all governmental departments with hackers trying to gain access to UK government policy on everything from energy to diplomacy.

These attacks included attempts to gain access to high-ranking official’s email accounts, similar to the attack which led to leaked emails from Hillary Clinton appearing in the public domain.

In the interview Mr Martin went on to warn that Russia had drastically increased its aggression within the sphere of cyber activity.

This revelation coincides with some worrying news from Intel Security which claims that UK businesses are drastically behind when it comes to adopting cloud-based systems and the security benefits that come with it.