British Citizens NOT Banned From US - Unless Travelling From Seven Outlawed Countries

British dual nationals are exempt from Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the US unless they’re travelling from one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries outlawed by the US President, the Foreign Office has said amid huge confusion over his executive order.

It means Sir Mo Farah can now return home to his family in Oregon, US, despite the Somalia-born Olympian’s fears he would be blocked from entering the country.

A spokeswoman for the athlete said Sir Mo Farah is “relieved” that he will be able to return to his family. Hundreds of thousands of British families feared they would be affected by the order.

Following conversations with the US government, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has confirmed:

Trump’s executive order only applies to individuals travelling from one of the seven named countries: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

If travelling to the US from anywhere other than one of those countries, including the UK, the executive order does not apply - regardless of nationality or your place of birth.

If a UK national is travelling from one of the seven countries to the US, then the order does not apply – even if born in one of those countries.

A dual citizen of one of the seven countries travelling to the US from outside those countries is not subject to the order.

It means only dual nationals coming from one of the seven countries will face extra checks. The Foreign Office cited the example a UK-Libya dual national coming from Libya to the US.