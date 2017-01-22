British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Loses Appeal Against Iran Jail Sentence

A British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran has had an appeal against her sentence rejected - as two new accusations come to light.

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, has been jailed for five years for allegedly plotting to topple the Iranian government.

The exact details of the charges have not been made public, but her husband Richard Ratcliffe said he does not expect these to ever be clarified because “they know it is not true”.

Speaking after he became aware of the appeal decision, with her sentence upheld, the 42-year-old told the Press Association: “There was always a chance it was going to go bad, and it has done.

“I was kind of prepared for the worst, but I was trying not to worry about it. It remains a travesty, it is complete nonsense.

“They are not backing down and are continuing to use her as a bargaining chip.”