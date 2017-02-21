Patients Living In the EU May Not Be Eligible For NHS Healthcare After Brexit, MPs Told

Expats who return to the UK from the EU after Brexit may not be eligible for free healthcare on the NHS, MPs were told on Tuesday.

Jean McHale, a professor of Healthcare Law at Birmingham Law School, told the Commons Health Select Committee that British patients living in the EU could be left “stranded” after Britain leaves the EU.

McHale was responding to a question by Committee chair Sarah Wollaston, who asked: “the day after we leave the EU, if pensioners return but they are not ordinarily in the UK, could they find themselves ineligible for treatment?”

“They could indeed find themselves in a very, very difficult position,” McHale said.

She warned MPs of “practical problems, in terms of patients being stranded in other EU member states”, that may follow Brexit.