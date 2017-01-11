British Spy Behind Donald Trump Dossier Named As Christopher Steele

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Donald Trump gestures during a news conference in New York.

The former British spy at the heart of the sensational story about Russia holding compromising details of Donald Trump’s private life has been named by the media.

Christopher Steele, 52, is said to be the ex-MI6 officer who produced - at least in part - the 32-page dossier that makes lurid claims about the President-elect’s private life and business interests. The property tycoon damned the allegations as “fake news” during a dramatic news conference in New York.

British newspapers, broadcasters and websites were prevented from making public his details after a government-issued “D-notice” was published. The ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between the state and the media was lifted at 10pm GMT.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Steele had fled from his home in Surrey on Wednesday morning since his name was likely to become public knowledge very soon.

It quoted a source close to Mr Steele saying on Wednesday night that he now fears “a prompt and potentially dangerous backlash against him from Moscow”.

Details were first published earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, which said Steele was the co-founder of London-based Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd - a private security and investigations firm employed by corporations to carry out research on business partners.

The Journal suggested he has a good reputation in the intelligence community and spent years stationed in Russia.

During an ill-tempered press conference earlier, Trump lashed out at CNN - which broke the original story claiming the documents were being circulating in Washington - as a “fake news” organisation. He also labelled BuzzFeed News, which published the full unverified dossier, as a “failing pile of garbage”.

The President-elect dismissed suggestions he had engaged in a graphic sex act detailed in the dossier by quipping he was a “germaphobe”. He also suggested US intelligence services “may” have been involved in leaking the documents, and likening the situation to Nazi Germany.