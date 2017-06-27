Britney Spears has opened up the public breakdown she suffered in in her twenties, in a revealing new interview.

The 35-year-old singer admitted the period in her life, which culminated in her shaving her own head, attacking a paparazzi and a disastrous MTV Video Music Awards performance, was “awful”.

The events led to her father and minders being given control of her career and finances, so she could focus on getting better.

Ahead of a performance in Tel Aviv, the pop star told Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot that she she felt “lost” during her second decade.

“My life was controlled by too many people and that doesn’t really let you be yourself,” she explained.

“In that situation, when you’re not in control, you become less excited, and there’s less passion when it comes to music. I wrote back then that I was lost and didn’t know what to do with myself.

“I was trying to please everyone around me because that’s who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: ‘What the hell was I thinking?’”

Britney admitted that those dark days made her focus on her mental well-being and how she approached her career.

“I think I had to give myself more breaks through my career and take responsibility for my mental health,” she said.

The ‘Toxic’ singer added that, despite being in showbusiness for most of her life, she still finds fame a challenge.

“I think I had fun when I was younger,” she says. “I was a pretty normal girl, a tomboy. But my 20s were awful. My 30s are much better for me. I’ve learned to get to know myself better.

“I have these moments where I just want to dress up like a normal person and walk in the street. It goes through my mind quite a lot.”

Earlier this month it was revealed that Britney had been indirectly responsible for the postponement of the upcoming leadership vote in Israel.

It was announced that the Israeli Labor Party vote had been bumped forward one day because of the pop princess’s show in Tel Aviv.

A spokesperson told the Times Of Israel: “The election date was delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Yarkon Park on July 3, 2017.”

And who happens to be performing at Yarkon Park on the date in question..?

It’s Britney, bitch.

Yes, leaders were reportedly so worried that congestion from the Britney concert would affect the outcome of the vote that they’ve delayed it.

Blimey.

