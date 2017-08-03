All Sections
    03/08/2017 14:11 BST

    Brooklyn Beckham's Latest Tattoo Reminds Us Of 'Beauty And The Beast'

    🌹 🌹 🌹

    Brooklyn Beckham has added a new inking to his quickly growing collection of tattoos, and we’ve officially lost count of how many he has. 

    The 18-year-old’s latest design is of a large thorn rose on his side. 

    He revealed the new addition on Instagram on Wednesday 2 August. 

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    Beckham’s first tattoo (on his right forearm) features a man in a traditional Native American headdress and is similar to one his father David Beckham has on his ribs.

    He then chose to honour his love of photography by getting a camera inked on his left bicep.

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    Beckham apparently also recently got a tattoo on his foot saying ‘Made In England’, but received some online criticism, and has since deleted the post showing the inking from Instagram. 

    Check out some of his other designs in the shots below:

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

