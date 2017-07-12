Brooklyn Beckham has added a new inking to his quickly growing collection of tattoos.
The 18-year-old’s third design is a detailed compass etched on his left forearm.
He revealed the new addition on Instagram on Tuesday 11 July, with the simple caption “Thanks mate”.
Beckham’s first tattoo (on his right forearm) features a man in a traditional Native American headdress and is similar to one his father David Beckham has on his ribs.
He then chose to honour his love of photography by getting a camera inked on his left bicep.
Check out his other designs in the shots below.
