He revealed the new addition on Instagram on Tuesday 11 July, with the simple caption “Thanks mate”.

The 18-year-old’s third design is a detailed compass etched on his left forearm.

Brooklyn Beckham has added a new inking to his quickly growing collection of tattoos .

Beckham’s first tattoo (on his right forearm) features a man in a traditional Native American headdress and is similar to one his father David Beckham has on his ribs.

He then chose to honour his love of photography by getting a camera inked on his left bicep.