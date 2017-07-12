All Sections
    12/07/2017 10:57 BST | Updated 12/07/2017 11:02 BST

    Brooklyn Beckham Debuts New Compass Tattoo

    He's building up quite the collection.

    Brooklyn Beckham has added a new inking to his quickly growing collection of tattoos.

    The 18-year-old’s third design is a detailed compass etched on his left forearm.

    He revealed the new addition on Instagram on Tuesday 11 July, with the simple caption “Thanks mate”.

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    Beckham’s first tattoo (on his right forearm) features a man in a traditional Native American headdress and is similar to one his father David Beckham has on his ribs.

    He then chose to honour his love of photography by getting a camera inked on his left bicep.

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    Check out his other designs in the shots below.

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    Conversations