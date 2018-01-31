As French Bulldogs surge in popularity, so too are the number of pooches being re-homed. It’s a heartbreaking state of affairs that animal welfare charity Mayhew has received seven French Bulldogs that are no longer wanted within the space of a month. The dogs are just some of many brachycephalic (flat-faced) pets, such as pugs and English Bulldogs, that are left in the charity’s care due to ill health or being bred to sell. The shelter received more than five times as many brachycephalic breeds in 2017 compared to the previous year. The French Bulldog was named as London’s favourite breed of dog in 2017 by The Kennel Club. However experts say its rise in popularity is fuelling a surge in the number of unhealthy dogs being bred.

Mayhew animal charity One of the French Bulldogs handed into Mayhew.

The plight of French Bulldogs Over time, French Bulldogs have been bred for their skull to become flatter. In the process, their internal air passages have become squashed and twisted, resulting in a lifetime of breathing difficulties. Sean Wensley, PDSA senior vet, says around 90% of French Bulldogs are unable to breathe properly. He likens the way they breathe to the equivalent of “a human having to spend their life breathing through a drinking straw”. “Very few owners perceive a problem with their dogs,” he explains. “Snuffling, snorting and snoring are often seen as quirky, but they’re actually a clinical sign that something is wrong. “Starting from a very young age they’re struggling to get enough air into their lungs with every breath. Some are so badly affected they can’t sleep properly.” These breathing problems inevitably mean owners will need to take their pet(s) to the vet - possibly even multiple times throughout their lives. For a number of these dogs, the best way to improve their quality of life is through surgery to widen their nostrils. Wensley explains: “Depending on what surgery is, and where in their airways it’s being done, price varies. You could be spending hundreds on treatment.” Head vet at Mayhew, Dr Ursula Goetz, says French Bulldogs are also susceptible to other health problems throughout their lives including eye problems, skin diseases, neurological and dental problems. “They have exposed eyes that are prone to injury, skin folds on their face that can become inflamed, infected and sometimes cause trauma to their eyes,” she says. “These animals can also have a variety of breathing problems such as narrow nostrils and relatively large tongues.”

