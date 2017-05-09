Caffeine Could Be A Better Painkiller Than Ibuprofen And Morphine

Your coffee habit may be wreaking havoc on your wallet, but scientists say that your daily caffeine could actually be also doing a job as a pain reliever.

And doing it better than other drugs can.

A new study has found that caffeine, the active ingredient in your morning brew, is more effective at treating pains than widely available painkillers like ibuprofen, and even morphine.

However, it is worth noting that caffeine was only effective on treating pain combined with sleep deprivation.