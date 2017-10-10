California Wildfires In Napa And Sonoma County Kill At Least 10

At least 10 people are dead and hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed after wildfires fanned by strong winds swept through northern California’s wine country on Monday forcing some 20,000 to flee. The deaths brought the official wildfire-related toll in California this year to 13, the greatest loss of civilian life from a single cluster of blazes in the state in a decade, state fire officials said. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, encompassing some of the state’s prime wine-making areas, as the blazes raged unchecked and engulfed the region in thick, billowing smoke that drifted south into the San Francisco Bay area. He later extended the declaration to include four more northern California counties and Orange County in Southern California, and requested a US presidential disaster declaration to support state and local firefighting resources.

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images Burned out cars sit next to a building in fire in Santa Rosa, California; wildfires have killed at least 10 people in the state

Sonoma County bore the brunt of the fatalities, with seven fire-related deaths confirmed there, according to the sheriff’s department. Two died in Napa County and one in Mendocino County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire). Details of those deaths were not immediately available from state or local officials. But KGO-TV in San Francisco, citing unnamed California Highway Patrol sources, described one victim as a blind, elderly woman found in the driveway of her home in Santa Rosa, a town in Sonoma County. The death toll could climb higher, said Brad Alexander, a spokesman for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services. More than 100 people were treated for fire-related injuries such as burns and smoke inhalation, CNN reported. The toll marks a 10-year record for civilian wildfire fatalities in the state, dating back to 14 who lost their lives in a series of blazes that swept San Diego County and other parts of Southern California in October 2007, according to CalFire spokeswoman Janet Upton. Ten people died in August 2008 in the Iron Alps Complex Fire in northern California’s Trinity County, including a crew of nine contract firefighters from Oregon killed in a helicopter crash.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Smokes blankets the sky as wildfire moves across California's wine region