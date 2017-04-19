Calvin Klein’s latest women’s underwear campaign features models from diverse age range from 18 to 73.
Released yesterday (Tuesday), the campaign ‘Calvin Klein Or Nothing At All’ was directed and shot by Sofia Coppola, featuring 73-year-old American actress and model Lauren Hutton.
Calvin Klein are known for casting big names in the business - from Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg to Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber - but at the age of 73, it’s the first time the brand have cast an older model in its underwear campaign.
The campaign features six other women (who were picked by Coppola): Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones, Nathalie Love, Laura Harrier, Maya Thurman-Hawke and Chase Sui Wonders.
All shot in black and white, the images are simple and beautiful.
The brand shared the campaign video on Instagram yesterday:
Hutton, who’s known for her role in American Gigolo and gracing the cover of Vogue several times, wears a polka-dot blouse, white bra and loose-fitting trousers for the campaign.
Only recently the model made a return to the runway walking with Gigi Hadid during Milan Fashion Week for Bottega Veneta.
Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst, who’s worked with Coppola several times in the past, discusses her ‘First Kiss’ as part of the accompanying video series for the campaign.
Here are a few of our favourite images from the campaign: