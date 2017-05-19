All Sections
    19/05/2017 10:19 BST

    Cannes Film Festival 2017: Rihanna, Julianne Moore and Marion Cotillard Are Giving Us Gothic Vibes

    All black everything 🙌 🔥 😍

    From Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture and Emily Ratajkowski in Peter Dundas to Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier, celebrities are channelling gothic-meets-glam with aplomb at Cannes Film Festival

    Celebrating its 70th year, the glamour of the Riviera on the red carpet got insouciantly cool on Thursday 18 May. 

    • Marion Cotillard
      George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Wears Jean Paul Gaultier couture. 
    • Susan Sarandon
      Venturelli via Getty Images
    • Uma Thurman
      ALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images
    • Julianne Moore
      Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
      Wears Givenchy Haute Couture
    • Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
    • Cara Delevingne
      Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
    • Rihanna
      Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
      Wears Ralph & Russo 
    • Emily Ratajkowski
      George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Wears Peter Dundas. 

