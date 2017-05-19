Cannes Film Festival 2017: Rihanna, Julianne Moore and Marion Cotillard Are Giving Us Gothic Vibes

From Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture and Emily Ratajkowski in Peter Dundas to Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier, celebrities are channelling gothic-meets-glam with aplomb at Cannes Film Festival.
Celebrating its 70th year, the glamour of the Riviera on the red carpet got insouciantly cool on Thursday 18 May.
-
Marion CotillardGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Susan SarandonVenturelli via Getty Images
-
Uma ThurmanALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images
-
Julianne MoorePascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
-
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
-
Cara DelevingneAndreas Rentz via Getty Images
-
RihannaPascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
-
Emily RatajkowskiGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images