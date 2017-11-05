“This morning the five people wanted by Spain presented themselves to police in Brussels. They were put in custody at 9.17 this morning,” spokesman for Brussels prosecutors Gilles Dejemeppe told a news conference on Sunday.

On Friday, Spain handed a European arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his associates to Belgian prosecutors. The documents cited rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust relating to Catalonia’s independence campaign concern.

The five Catalan politicians wanted by Spain were taken into custody earlier on Sunday, a Brussels prosecutor spokesman said, without naming the people.

“The judge will hear the people this afternoon. He has until tomorrow morning to decide.”

Puigdemont’s move comes as two polls suggested pro-Catalonia independence parties will together take the most seats in December’s regional election although they may fall just short of a majority needed to revive the secession campaign.

Parties supporting Catalonia remaining part of Spain would divide seats but garner around 54 percent of the vote, the polls suggested.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the Dec. 21 election after firing the previous government and imposing direct rule over the autonomous region following a unilateral declaration of independence by Catalan lawmakers on Oct. 27.

According to a GAD3 survey of 1,233 people conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3 and published in La Vanguardia newspaper, pro-independence parties ERC, PDECat and CUP would take between 66 and 69 seats in the 135-seat parliament.

A second poll taken over the same period for the conservative newspaper La Razon echoed the GAD3 survey, showing pro-independence parties would capture the most votes though still fall just shy of a parliamentary majority with 65 seats.

Other seats would be generally divided between parties supporting the region continuing to be part of Spain, but they parties are not allied.

Voter participation, however, will rise to a record of 83 percent, the GAD3 poll showed.

Catalonia’s statehood push has tipped Spain into its worst political crisis since its return to democracy four decades ago as surging pro-secession sentiment in the region has in turn kindled nationalism across the country.