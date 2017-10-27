Catalonia’s parliament has passed a motion to establish a new republic independent of Spain. Hundreds of people reacted with jubilation outside the regional parliament in Barcelona on Friday but Spain moved quickly in its uncompromising respond to efforts to break away. In retaliation the Spanish government sacked Catalonia’s cabinet, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said, with elections to take place on December 21 in a bid to draw a line under Spain’s worst political crisis in 40 years.

Yves Herman / Reuters Emotional scenes in Barcelona.

“We believe it is urgent to listen to Catalan citizens, to all of them, so that they can decide their future and nobody can act outside the law on their behalf,” Rajoy said in a televised speech on Friday evening. The independence motion was passed in the 135-member assembly with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, the assembly’s speaker said. Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont left the chamber to shouts of “President!” Lawmakers from the Socialist Party, the People’s Party (PP) and Ciudadanos had left the chamber before the vote in protest.

David Ramos via Getty Images Members of the People's Party of Catalonia leave the chamber before the vote on independence

Britain will not recognise the Catalan parliament’s declaration, Downing Street has said. “It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts,” a statement said. “We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish Constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved.” After the vote, those that remained in the chamber for the vote sang the Catalan anthem.

Yves Herman / Reuters Catalan separatist flags are held up as fireworks go off in Sant Jaume Square in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters.

A huge crowd watched the session on giant screens and burst into celebration and popped champagne when the vote was carried. Pro-separatists groups put out calls to arms for supporters to flood the streets, amid fears of police retaliation against Catalonia’s leader.

Some people are celebrating. Others look totally shell shocked. #Catalonia pic.twitter.com/UOUTuzgZZO — Maria Byrne (@byrnemaria) October 27, 2017

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for calm in a tweet posted minutes after declaration. “I ask for calm from all Spaniards. The rule of law will restore legality in Catalonia,” he wrote. Spain’s Senate approved Article 155, the law that allows the central government to take over the autonomous region. It has never been used before.

Juan Medina / Reuters A pro unity demonstrator displays a Spanish flag to Catalan Regional Police officers.

“Exceptional measures should only be adopted when no other remedy is possible,” Rajoy told the Senate. “In my opinion there is no alternative. The only thing that can be done and should be done is to accept and comply with the law.” The Catalan leadership was ignoring the law and making a mockery of democracy, he said.

David Ramos via Getty Images Catalan President Carles Puigdemont casts his vote for independence from Spain

“We are facing a challenge unprecedented in our recent history,” said Rajoy, who has staked out an uncompromising position against Catalonia’s campaign to break away from Spain. Rajoy is now expected to convene his cabinet to adopt the first measures to govern Catalonia. This could include firing the Barcelona government and assuming direct supervision of Catalan police forces.

Yves Herman / Reuters Huge crowds have gathered in Barcelona to celebrate the motion

European Commission president Donald Tusk tweeted nothing had changed for the EU, which has maintained the issue is an internal matter for Spain. “Spain remains our only interluctor,” he said and added, in an apparent reference to police violence that marred the October 1 referendum, that he hoped Madrid “favours force of argument, not argument of force”.

