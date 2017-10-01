Firefighters formed a human chain to protect Catalan voters from police as their violent efforts to prevent the independence referendum drew worldwide condemnation.

The world has been stunned by the Spanish Government’s heavyhanded attempt to stop the banned referendum going ahead, with police firing rubber bullets to disperse crowds, dragging peaceful protestors from the ground and smashing glass to access polling booths and seize ballot boxes.

A court declared the vote unlawful and police were out early to stop voting from taking place. More than 460 people have been injured so far.

An early flashpoint was the town of San Julia de Ramis, where Catalonia’s president was expected to vote and where police descended to prevent him.

Firefighters, who had previously pledged to defend the voting in the referendum, formed the chain as police clashed with voters.