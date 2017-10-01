All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    01/10/2017 17:34 BST

    Catalonia Firefighters Form Human Chain To Protect Voters From Police Amid Referendum Violence

    Police have clashed with people while trying to prevent voting.

    Firefighters formed a human chain to protect Catalan voters from police as their violent efforts to prevent the independence referendum drew worldwide condemnation.

    The world has been stunned by the Spanish Government’s heavyhanded attempt to stop the banned referendum going ahead, with police firing rubber bullets to disperse crowds, dragging peaceful protestors from the ground and smashing glass to access polling booths and seize ballot boxes.

    A court declared the vote unlawful and police were out early to stop voting from taking place. More than 460 people have been injured so far.

    An early flashpoint was the town of San Julia de Ramis, where Catalonia’s president was expected to vote and where police descended to prevent him.

    Firefighters, who had previously pledged to defend the voting in the referendum, formed the chain as police clashed with voters.  

    LLUIS GENE via Getty Images
    Firemen hold the people in front of Spanish Guardia Civil officers outside a polling station in San Julia de Ramis
    LLUIS GENE via Getty Images
    The picture of firefighters resisting police was become one of the standout images of resistance
    LLUIS GENE via Getty Images
    LLUIS GENE via Getty Images

    Pictures and video quickly became the defining images of the clashes, which have been condemned by figures from Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

    On Thursday, firefighters gathered on Barcelona’s Museum of the Catalunya with a banner saying ‘Love Democracy’ to protest the Spanish Government’s resistance to the referendum.

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Hundreds of Autonomous Catalan firemen protest in favour of the referendum on Thursday

    Corbyn called the violence by police “shocking” and said Madrid should act to end it.

    Politicians with ties to other separatist movements also condemned the violence.

    Scottish First Minister, who fought and lost a referendum campaign over making Scotland independent, said: “Regardless of views on independence, we should all condemn the scenes being witnessed”. 

    Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, who is in power in a coalition with Flemish separatists, said: “Violence can never be the answer!”

    MORE:newsjeremy corbynFirst Minister of ScotlandCataloniaPrime Minister of BelgiumCharles Michel

    Conversations