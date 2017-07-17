Cataract Patient Had 27 Missing Contact Lenses In One Eye

A pensioner scheduled for cataract surgery was found to have a total of 27 contact lenses in one of her eyes.
The 67-year-old patient had been unaware that the contact lenses were missing, telling surgeons at Solihull Hospital she thought her discomfort was due to old age and dry eye.
The case, which occurred in November last year, was described in Optometry Today, and is being reported as the largest number of mislaid contact lenses ever seen.
Specialist trainee ophthalmologist Rupal Morjaria said: “None of us have ever seen this before.
“It was such a large mass. We were really surprised that the patient didn’t notice it because it would cause quite a lot of irritation while it was sitting there.”
The patient, who had been wearing monthly disposable contact lenses for 35 years, had not been attending regular eye test appointments.
She told specialists she felt “a lot more comfortable” after the lenses were removed.
Morjaria said the decision was made to publish the account to increase public awareness about having regular check ups.