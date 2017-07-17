Cataract Patient Had 27 Missing Contact Lenses In One Eye

A pensioner scheduled for cataract surgery was found to have a total of 27 contact lenses in one of her eyes.

The 67-year-old patient had been unaware that the contact lenses were missing, telling surgeons at Solihull Hospital she thought her discomfort was due to old age and dry eye.

The case, which occurred in November last year, was described in Optometry Today, and is being reported as the largest number of mislaid contact lenses ever seen.