Stormzy, 23

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Grime and hip hop artist Stormzy has taken a new approach to discussing mental health, by rapping about his experiences of depression in single 'Lay Me Bare'.



Speaking to Channel 4 about the track, he said: "If there's anyone out there going through it, I think for them to see that I went through it, it would help.



"Because for a long time I used to think that soldiers don't go through that. You know? Like, strong people in life, the bravest, the most courageous people, they don't go through that, they just get on with it.



"That's not the case. I feel like I always come across confidently and happy. I just present myself in a positive way so I can spread that. So people will be looking at and thinking I don't go through nothing, so for me to let people know that I do, I felt it's important for me to let people know that."