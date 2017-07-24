Another name has been thrown into the mix for this summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, with reports former ‘EastEnders’ star Shaun Williamson is entering the house.
The artist formerly known as Barry From ‘EastEnders’ is said to have signed a deal to appear in the upcoming run of the Channel 5 reality series.
A source told The Sun: ”‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are delighted to have Shaun as part of the line-up.
“He played an iconic character and everyone recognises him.
“Soap fans will love him in the house and he’s going to go down a storm with viewers.”
Shaun is best known for playing hapless car salesman Barry Evans in the BBC soap from 1994 to 2004.
His final storyline famously saw wife Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) kill him when she pushed him off the top off a cliff, and granted us the iconic soap line, “If only he’d worn slip-on shoes”.
News of Shaun’s inclusion on the line-up comes after The Mirror claimed producers are trying to secure fellow soap star Shobna Gulati.
The former ‘Coronation Street’ actress, who played Sunita Alahan, is currently being wooed by bosses, with a source telling the paper: “Producers have been arranging a meeting with Shobna’s agents in hope of getting her on the show next month.
Over the weekend, a leaked list of nine names seemingly revealed some of this year’s ‘CBB’ line-up.
Among them were a number of stars whose stints in the house had already been teased, including former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, ‘X Factor’ finalist Amelia Lily, former TV personality John Leslie, ‘TOWIE’ star Pete Wicks, ‘Gogglebox’ fave Sandi Bogle and outrageous ‘Ex On The Beach’ cast member Jemma Lucy.
New names include ‘Real Housewives’ star Brandi Glanville, Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry and so-called human Ken doll Rodrigo Alves.
Among the rumoured contestants not named on this list include former ‘Love Island’ contestant Paul Danan, paranormal expert Derek Acorah and comedian Helen Lederer.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ begins on 1 August at 9pm on Channel 5.