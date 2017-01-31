Jamie O’Hara became the latest housemate to exit ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ on Monday (30 January) night, departing as part of a shock eviction. The ex-footballer has spent a lot of his time in the house cosying up to Bianca Gascoigne, but their romance - or should that be showmance? - has now come to an abrupt end.

Channel 5 Jamie learns his fate

Jamie left as the trial task wrapped up, when it was revealed that viewers have been voting all weekend to decide who should make it to Friday’s (3 January) final. Vanessa Feltz, who was in charge of the trial, made the revelation to the stunned housemates, stating: “Officers handcuff this man. Ladies and gentleman of the court, Jamie has been found guilty as charged. Since Saturday evening, viewers have been voting to save and the housemate with the fewest votes was Jamie. “You must leave with the officers immediately, take him away.”

Channel 5 Bianca looked downcast following the news

Jamie was then handcuffed and led out of the Borehamwood bungalow without saying goodbye to his fellow housemates. It’s fair to say this month’s series has been eventful, thanks to the likes of Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Jedward, and - perhaps surprisingly - Kim Woodburn, whose “chicken-livered buggers” rant is already iconic. Kim, Bianca, Jedward, James Cosmos, Calum Best, Nicola McLean and Coleen Nolan remain on the show, and one of them will be crowned series winner in Friday’s final.