The majority of residents on a north London estate have returned to their homes a month after they were evacuated because of fire safety risks.

Many residents of Chalcots Estate in Camden have been given the all-clear to move back into the tower blocks after they were moved out on June 23 when the buildings failed inspections following the Grenfell Tower fire.

Some have voiced concerns about the safety of the building, with Shirley Phillips telling Sky News: “They reckon it’s going to take another six weeks to get the fire doors and possibly another nine months before the cladding’s removed, so how is that safe?”

Earlier this month Jayesh Kunwardia, a partner at law firm Hodge Jones and Allen, wrote a letter to the council on behalf of several residents who did not feel safe moving back.

He demanded the council provide full details of all the works that have been carried out and evidence to confirm that the flats are now safe, the Camden New Journal reported.