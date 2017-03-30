Hitting coffee lovers with a levy for using disposable cups could replicate the success of the plastic bag tax and cut their use by 300 million a year, new research has suggested. An estimated 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups are used in the UK each year, creating approximately 25,000 tonnes of waste. But research from Cardiff University has found a range of simple solutions to help cut down on waste - but discounts aren’t one of them.

guruXOOX via Getty Images Academics at Cardiff University tested a series of measures to encourage the use of re-usable cups

The research found that financial incentives, re-usable alternatives, and clear messaging reminding customers of the environmental impact of single use coffee cups all had a direct impact on consumer behaviour. Charging for disposable cups increased the use of re-usable coffee cups by 3.4% and environmental messages in coffee shops and cafes saw a rise of 2.3%. There was another 2.5% hike with the availability of re-usable cups and the distribution of free re-usable cups led to a further boost of 4.3%, the Press Association reported.

weiXx via Getty Images Charging for disposable cups increased the use of re-usable coffee cups by 3.4%

The study found the provision of free re-usable alternatives combined with clear environmental messaging and a charge on disposable cups increased the use of re-usable cups in one cafe from 5.1% to 17.4%. Report author Professor Wouter Poortinga said: “While the increases for individual measures were modest, the greatest behavioural change was when the measures were combined. “Our results show that, on average, the use of reusable coffee cups could be increased by up to 12.5% with a combination of measures. “With this in mind, the UK’s usage of an estimated 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups each year could be cut by up to 300 million coffee cups.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images Earlier this year Starbucks Coffee announced it was trialling a paper cup recycling point in some of its stores