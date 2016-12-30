Ian West/PA Archive Graham Norton (left) and Charlie Sheen during filming of The Graham Norton Show in June.

Charlie Sheen has issued an almost poetic defence after he received criticism for wishing Donald Trump dead.

Prompted by the tragic death of Debbie Reynolds, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher died, the veteran actor made clear who he hoped would pass away next.

Dear God;



Trump next, please!

🖕🏾



© — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

With a middle finger emoji and a copyright symbol for good measure, Sheen, 51, spectacularly distanced himself from comments he made in June when he said: “I think people just responded to something different, something fresh, something maverick, something innovative on some level.

“If [Trump] gets in I’ve got to support him and hope he does the best job he can, and if he doesn’t, then man - that was a hell of a run.”

Reaction to the tweet was varied and some news outlets accused Sheen of monopolising on Reynold’s death to make a political point.

A-fucking-men! That would balance things out quite nicely. @charliesheen — Dren Driew (@WeirdNerd42) December 29, 2016

.@charliesheen through your ridiculous decisions and horrendous choices, everyday Americans prayed for you. You just lost a lot of us. #Sick — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 29, 2016

In response Sheen tweeted a defence of his original statement.

Again, the tweet prompted a mixed response.

@charliesheen you mean Satan. Your Lord. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen you're making all the conservatives whine and cry like the liberals they complain about. #GOAT — 🍺 Markey 🌮 (@AlcoholAndTacos) December 29, 2016

Last year the ‘Two And A Half Men’ star revealed he is HIV-positive during an interview with the ‘Today Show‘ in the US.

He made the decision to reveal his status after rumours began to circulate last week that an ‘A-list Hollywood actor’ was living with the virus.

Although the actor in question wasn’t named, many publications and gossip sites hinted at who it was and included clues about his identity.

When did @CharlieSheen learn about his HIV Positive diagnosis? "About 4 years ago"https://t.co/atJgbHV1X3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 17, 2015

Sheen decided to open up about his status during a revealing and personal interview with the ‘Today’ show’s Matt Lauer.

“I am HIV-positive,” he told the host. “I have to put a stop to the onslaught and barrage of attacks and sub-truths that are threatening the health of so many others.”