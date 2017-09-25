Charlotte Hawkins has become the latest ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star to speak out on the show’s infamous curse, insisting it won’t be an issue for her.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter is taking part in the current series and made her live show debut on Saturday (23 September), winning praise from the judges for her foxtrot.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte and her husband, Mark Herbert, have been married for nine years, and speaking to Hello! Magazine, she’s addressed talk of the infamous curse.

Charlotte told the publication: “One of the things I get asked about most is the ‘curse of Strictly’, but it’s not an issue as we’re very happily married.”

Mark then revealed how he feels about the fact Charlotte has been paired with Brendan Cole, adding: “It’s really important they get on - there needs to be quite a bit of chemistry there for their dancing to be good.

“Brendan is a really nice bloke - I’m very happy with him as a choice.

BBC Pictures Natasha and Brendan on Saturday's show

In years gone by, a number of ‘Strictly’ stars have seen their relationships end either during or shortly after their time on the programme.

In 2004, Brendan and his celebrity partner Natasha Kaplinsky were plagued with romance rumours and while they denied that anything had happened, both split from their respective partners after the series.

Charlotte isn’t the first of this year’s ‘Strictly’ stars to address the curse, as over the weekend, Davood Ghadami insisted that he doesn’t “believe in it”.

“Certainly, from an actor’s perspective, we are put in intimate situations all the time. That’s what we do. So this idea of a curse doesn’t exist for us,” he said.

“We’re used to dealing with that level of intimacy in a professional environment. It’s just another version of that.”

