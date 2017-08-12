The group moved through the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville, shouting things such as “Jews will not replace us”, “white lives matter”, the BBC reported.

A mob carrying torches and chanting slogans marched on a US university on Friday night.

The marchers surrounded a church, where many of those worshipping were black, prompting some to express their fear on social media.

The “alt-right” protest was over plans to remove a statue of confederate General Robert E Lee.

They are coming for the church! Police all around. They won't let us go outside. Y'all these KKK are marching with torches!

There were scuffles between the demonstrators and counter-protestors, with some claiming the pro-statue protestors attacked the counter-demonstrators

Although pepper spray was used on a number of people, it was unclear if this was deployed by police.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said: “I have seen tonight the images of torches on the Grounds of the University of Virginia.

“When I think of torches, I want to think of the Statue of Liberty.

“When I think of candelight, I want to think of prayer vigils.