All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    12/08/2017 13:04 BST | Updated 12/08/2017 13:38 BST

    University Of Virginia March Sees White Nationalists Carrying Torches Clash With Counter-Protestors

    The city's mayor slammed it as a 'cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism and intolerance'.

    A mob carrying torches and chanting slogans marched on a US university on Friday night.

    The group moved through the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville, shouting things such as “Jews will not replace us”, “white lives matter”, the BBC reported.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Right-wing protestors shout while holding burning torches aloft
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    White nationalists surround counter-protestors at the University of Virginia

    The “alt-right” protest was over plans to remove a statue of confederate General Robert E Lee.

    The marchers surrounded a church, where many of those worshipping were black, prompting some to express their fear on social media.

    There were scuffles between the demonstrators and counter-protestors, with some claiming the pro-statue protestors attacked the counter-demonstrators

    Although pepper spray was used on a number of people, it was unclear if this was deployed by police.

    Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said: “I have seen tonight the images of torches on the Grounds of the University of Virginia.

    “When I think of torches, I want to think of the Statue of Liberty.

    “When I think of candelight, I want to think of prayer vigils.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    White supremacists march through the University of Virginia Campus

    “Today, in 2017, we are instead seeing a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance march down the lawns of the architect of our Bill of Rights.

    “Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here’s mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus.”

    There were no reports of arrests.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    A larger 'alt-right' rally was due to be held on Saturday

    Ku Klux Klan supporters staged a march in Virginia last month, but were easily outnumbered by counter-protesters.

    The march came ahead of a larger right-wing rally in the city, dubbed Unite The Right, planned for Saturday which between 2,000-6,000 are expected to attend.

    Related...

    MORE:newsus newshate speechalt-rightVirginiaUniversity of Virginia

    Conversations