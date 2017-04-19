Cheryl and Liam Payne welcomed their first child in March, but the couple have only shared one photo of their baby boy.
However some believe the wait to see another snap is finally over, as a fan shared an image of a baby’s hand - believed to be baby Payne.
A super fan Instagram account that posts updates about the celebrity couple posted the photo and a video on 17 April and wrote: “Daya Ruci, Cheryl’s hair stylist, posted this on his Instagram story a few days ago.
“We’ve reached out to several people for a confirmation on whether or not this is Cheryl and Liam’s son.”
The photo shows the Instagram image, reportedly posted by Ruci, with the word ‘Sweetest’ written across it and a picture of a chick.
The hair stylist also reportedly posted the below video of a baby’s feet.
“OMG! I’m so looking forward to seeing your face,” one person commented on the photo.
Another wrote: “So, it is real? Is this really Cheryl and Liam’s son?”
Others weren’t sure, with one person commenting on the video: “That’s not their baby. It can’t be. It looks too big to be their baby who was just born.”
Cheryl announced she had given birth to her first child in March 2017.
She wrote: “On Wednesday 22 March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9oz and looking like a dream.
“Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”
Cheryl added: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever.”
The couple haven’t shared any more photos of their son or revealed the newborn’s name.
The Huffington Post UK has reached out to Daya Ruci for confirmation as to whether or not this is Cheryl and Payne’s baby.