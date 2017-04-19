Cheryl and Liam Payne welcomed their first child in March, but the couple have only shared one photo of their baby boy.

However some believe the wait to see another snap is finally over, as a fan shared an image of a baby’s hand - believed to be baby Payne.

A super fan Instagram account that posts updates about the celebrity couple posted the photo and a video on 17 April and wrote: “Daya Ruci, Cheryl’s hair stylist, posted this on his Instagram story a few days ago.

“We’ve reached out to several people for a confirmation on whether or not this is Cheryl and Liam’s son.”

Daya Ruci, Cheryl's hair stylist, posted this on his Instagram story a few days ago! We've reached out to several people for a confirmation on whether or not this is Cheryl and Liam's son 👶🏻💖 A post shared by Liam and Cheryl (@cheriamupdates) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

The photo shows the Instagram image, reportedly posted by Ruci, with the word ‘Sweetest’ written across it and a picture of a chick.

The hair stylist also reportedly posted the below video of a baby’s feet.

Daya Ruci, Cheryl's hair stylist, posted this on his Instagram story a few days ago! We've reached out to several people for a confirmation on whether or not this is Cheryl and Liam's son 👶🏻💖 A post shared by Liam and Cheryl (@cheriamupdates) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

“OMG! I’m so looking forward to seeing your face,” one person commented on the photo.

Another wrote: “So, it is real? Is this really Cheryl and Liam’s son?”

Others weren’t sure, with one person commenting on the video: “That’s not their baby. It can’t be. It looks too big to be their baby who was just born.”

Cheryl announced she had given birth to her first child in March 2017.

She wrote: “On Wednesday 22 March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9oz and looking like a dream.

“Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.”

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Cheryl added: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever.”

The couple haven’t shared any more photos of their son or revealed the newborn’s name.